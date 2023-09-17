BNP plans 11 rallies in and around Dhaka in Sep

The BNP plans to hold 11 more rallies in the capital this month, demanding the resignation of the incumbent government, dissolution of parliament, restoration of the caretaker government system in the next general elections and release of its chief Khaleda Zia, said sources in the party.

In addition, the party has also planned five road marches at the district-divisional level.

Sources at the BNP said the party will hold protest rallies in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Gazipur on 19 September. A rally of professionals is scheduled for 22 September in the capital.

The party has also scheduled similar rallies in Jatrabari and Uttara on 23 September, in Naya Bazar and Amin Bazar on 25 September, and in Gabtoli and Narayanganj on 27 September.

In addition, Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal will hold a rally on 29 September, while Krishak Dal and Sramik Dal will co-organise a similar event on 30 September in the capital.

As per sources, the five road marches will be held from Bhairab to Sylhet via Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar on 21 September, from Barishal to Patuakhali via Jhalakathi and Pirojpur on 23 September, in Khulna division on 26 September, from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj on 1 October, and from Cumilla to Chattogram on 3 October.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members of the party are likely to lead the demonstrations.

AL govt plans to steal votes in 2024 elections too: Mirza Fakhrul

"The Awami League has stolen people's right to vote. They stole votes in 2014 and 2018 [elections], and are planning to steal votes in 2024 elections as well. But the people will not let them [AL] steal their votes this time," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at the opening rally of a "youth road march" from Bogura to Rajshahi, at Erulia Bazar in Bogura on Sunday.

Addressing as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul called upon the government to step down, saying, "The government has failed to run the state."

Addressing as the special guest, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "The Awami League is again trying to steal votes. Keep a sharp eye on vote stealers."

The road march, jointly organised by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal, passed through Bogura's Adamdighi and Santahar, Naogaon's Naohata intersection and Manda Ferry Ghat, and Natore, and wrapped up with another rally near Lalon Shah Mukto Mancha in Rajshahi city.

AL men blamed for torching, vandalising vehicles in Natore

During the youth road march, a microbus was torched on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway at Dalsharak in Natore Sadar upazila, and a number of vehicles, including a private car, were also vandalised in different parts of the district town.

Shahidul Islam Bachhu, convener of Natore District BNP, blamed the ruling party men for the violence during their party's youth road march.

He also alleged that the leaders and activists of the ruling party took positions in different parts of the district town to prevent the road march.