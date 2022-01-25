BNP passing bad days after defeat in Narayanganj polls: Qauder

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is now in frustration and they are passing bad days in politics after their defeat in Narayanganj City Corporation polls.

"BNP is now in frustration as their tactics went in vein during Narayanganj city polls... So, they are going through bad days in terms of politics," he said.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, made this comment while addressing a press conference at his official residence here this morning.

Replying to the statement made by BNP leaders that the government will be ousted through the mass uprising, Quader said the people are now being progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid a lot of barriers created by BNP.

"People now consider BNP's call for staging movement as a 'sound pollution', nothing else," Quader told the press conference.

BNP is now dreaming of holding mass uprising like 69, said the ruling party leader, adding that but BNP has failed to get public mandate in Narayanganj city polls which was a mass upheaval against them [BNP].

BNP is still in a dream of capturing power in undemocratic means, he added.

Referring to a powerful Election Commission (EC), the minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken an initiative of enacting a law aiming to form a powerful EC. BNP should welcome the initiative, but they are criticising the matter, he added.

Quader asked the BNP leaders why they had failed to enact the law during their regime.

Over the corona infection rising, the road transport minister urged the countrymen to be conscious and strictly follow the health guidelines including mandatory wearing of mask.