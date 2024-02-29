BNP is out to implement master plan of destroying country: Quader

Politics

BSS
29 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 06:44 pm

File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

The BNP is active in implementing a master plan to destroy the country, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (28 February).

"Seizing the state power unconstitutionally and illegally, military dictator Ziaur Rahman formed BNP in an army camp," he said in a statement.

Since its inception, the AL general secretary said, BNP has been doing politics by blocking the democratic rights of the country's people and running the steam roller of torture on the commoners. 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, mentioned that discussing the safety of people's lives and properties does not suit Mirza Fakhrul, the secretary general of BNP. He labeled Fakhrul as a practitioner of terrorist politics and a sponsor of militancy and extremism.

He said the BNP indiscriminately killed opposition political leaders and activists in the gruesome grenade attacks on 21 August 2004, sponsored militant groups to carry out serial bomb attacks across the country on 17 August 2005 and imported 10-truck arms and burned innocent people alive. 

Quader said the allegations of indiscriminate arrest and harassment by the law-enforcing agencies are baseless.

The arrest of terrorists and cadres of BNP, a terrorist organisation recognised by an international court, cannot be harassment in any way, he said.

The road transport minister said bringing terrorists to justice is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies. 

It is recognised and proved worldwide today that Bangladesh has set an exemplary example in preventing terrorism and militancy under the courageous leadership of the successful statesman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Quader said security of the lives and properties of people has been established in Bangladesh. 

The people of the country are living more comfortably than ever before, he said, vowing "We will work for the peace, security and prosperity of the people at any cost."

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Bangladesh

