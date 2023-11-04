BNP Organising Secretary Imran Saleh Prince arrested

BNP Organising Secretary Imran Saleh Prince. Photo was collected from his X handle

BNP Organising Secretary Imran Saleh Prince has been arrested by the Detective Branch of Police from a relative's house in Badda of the capital a while back, the party has said.

The information was given by BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

An assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the matter. The arrest was made over the sabotage case filed centring the BNP's 28 October rally, which devolved into violence.

The violence also left two dead, including a police crackdown.

It then prompted a spree of arrests, leading to senior figures within the BNP landing behind bars.