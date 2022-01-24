BNP opposes EC act to embarrass government: Hanif

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said BNP is opposing the law on formation of the Election Commission (EC) in order to embarrass the government.

"BNP itself does not know what they want ...Its target is to create an embarrassing situation regarding the election commission act," he said.

The ruling party leader made the statement while talking to reporters after paying tributes at the mausoleum of Martyr Matiur Rahman marking the historic Mass Uprising Day at Nabakumar Institution in Bakshi Bazar here this morning.

BNP a week earlier said that the EC act could be passed in the current session of the parliament if the government wants, Hanif said.

But, when the act was placed in the parliament by the law minister, the BNP claimed that the government is hurrying to enact the proposed EC law, he added.

"Basically, BNP's target is to create anarchy centering any issue," said the AL leader.

Replying to a question on BNP's allegation that "the government is enacting the EC act hurriedly to appoint loyal and party man in the EC", Hanif said, BNP never want peaceful politics in the country.

"Their [BNP] objective is to create instability capitalizing on an issue," he added.

Earlier, the homage was paid on behalf of the Awami League at the mausoleum of martyr Matiur Rahman.

Relief and Disaster Management Secretary of AL Sujit Roy Nandi and its Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present.