BNP to observe mass campaign, leaflet distribution till 4 Jan

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:35 pm

Related News

BNP to observe mass campaign, leaflet distribution till 4 Jan

Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded opposition parties will also align their campaigns with BNP during this period, said sources

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

BNP has announced that it will observe the ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme for three more days till 4 January in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press conference today (1 January).

Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded opposition parties will also align their campaigns with BNP during this period, said sources.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a three-day mass campaign, from 26 to 28 December which later got extended by two times till 1 January.

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party Alliance, the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, the LDP, the AB Party, and other like-minded political groups also participated in the election boycott campaign.

The anti-election campaign met with a stern warning from the Election Commission (EC), which is geared up to conduct the polls amid the boycott by the BNP and other opposition parties.

"If any leaflets are distributed to discourage voters from going to polling stations, action will be taken on sight," warned Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on 23 December.

Top News

BNP / BNP Leaflet distribution / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

10h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

7h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

10h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

45m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

2h | Videos
A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

4h | Videos
UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

8h | Videos