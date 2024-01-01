BNP to observe mass campaign, leaflet distribution till 4 Jan

BNP has announced that it will observe the ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme for three more days till 4 January in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press conference today (1 January).

Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded opposition parties will also align their campaigns with BNP during this period, said sources.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a three-day mass campaign, from 26 to 28 December which later got extended by two times till 1 January.

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party Alliance, the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, the LDP, the AB Party, and other like-minded political groups also participated in the election boycott campaign.

The anti-election campaign met with a stern warning from the Election Commission (EC), which is geared up to conduct the polls amid the boycott by the BNP and other opposition parties.

"If any leaflets are distributed to discourage voters from going to polling stations, action will be taken on sight," warned Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on 23 December.