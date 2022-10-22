BNP now a stronger party, Fakhrul tells Khulna rally 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the party has gained strength and transformed into a stronger organisation.

"Awami League thought BNP would collapse with the imprisonment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. But it did not happen; rather the party has become stronger," Fakhrul said addressing the divisional rally in Khulna Saturday.

Addressing Khulna people as heroes, Fakhrul said, "I am greeting you on behalf of the party chairperson Khaleda Zia and the acting chairman Tareque Rahman who are watching over the rally from afar.

Referring to the suspension of public transports, Fakhrul said, "The government could not stop the rally even after trying all means."

"History tells us that the legal demand of mass people can never be suppressed by force alone," said the BNP leader.

Fakhrul claimed that more than 500 BNP men were arrested in the last three days.

"Awami League men injured thousands of BNP leaders and activists on their way to join the rally. Thay shot three BNP men in Chuknagar and several others in Keshabpur," claimed Fakhrul.

Besides, he went on, they injured several hundreds at Mongla port while they were getting off trawlers to join the rally.

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, said, "From Khulna we pledge that we will not allow any election under Sheikh Hasina.

Photo: TBS

"Awami League said that will not allow any rally to be held across River Padma. Let them come and see. They will be ashamed."

Aninda Islam Amit, acting organising secretary of Khulna Division BNP, has warned that the ruling Awami League government will be ousted by December.

"Millions of voices have roared today in Khulna. We will bring down the Awami League government by December.

"We will also bring Tarique Rahman back home," he said while addressing BNP's mass rally in Khulna on Saturday.

BNP – defying the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles – kicked off the party's day-long divisional protest rally in Khulna Saturday morning.

With the singing of the national anthem, BNP started the rally at around 11am as part of its movement against the killings and filing of cases against the party leaders and activists, price hikes of fuel and daily essentials and demanding the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies have gathered together to make the rally successful.

They had to defy the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles.