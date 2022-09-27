BNP now making falsehood capitalising on global crisis: Quader

Politics

BSS
27 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 05:08 pm

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP is now making falsehood capitalising on the global fuel, power and economic crisis aiming to gain political interest.

Referring to the existing global crisis resulting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "The crisis is not only in Bangladesh but also in the whole world, rather BNP is trying to take political advantage capitalising on the global fuel, power and economic crisis griped by Russia-Ukraine war." 

The minister made these comments while attending a discussion marking the 76th birth anniversary of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium here. 

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League arranged the discussion marking the birth anniversary of the prime minister.

The whole world is now facing severe fuel and power crisis ultimately due to the influence of Russia-Ukraine war, Obaidul Quader added.

Lauding the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said "None was the most honest, efficient and courageous leader in Bangladesh except Sheikh Hasina after the period of 1975." 

Sheikh Hasina, also a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, never doing politics for the interest of her own fortune and happiness, said Quader, adding "Sheikh Hasina is doing politics for changing the lot of the people and materialising the dream of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Sheikh Hasina is the most successful "statesman" in the history of independent Bangladesh after the period of '75, he told the meeting.

Chaired by Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the programme was attended, among others, by noted Journalist Ajoy Das Gupta and Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil. 

Jubo League Publicity and Publication Secretary Joydeb Nandi moderated the function.

