BNP is now like a lost traveller: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now like a lost traveller.

Though their movement gained momentum it is now on the decline, he claimed.

"We have not even started playing [retaliating] yet, where will you be when we do?" the Awami League leader questioned BNP at a rally on the occasion of the historical Mass Uprising Day organised by the South city unit of Awami League in front of its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.

Regarding the simultaneous programme of Awami League and BNP, Obaidul Quader said, "It is not a counter-programme. Awami League's programme has been organised to observe the Mass Uprising Day. BNP does not observe these days. Why are they [BNP] agitated with Awami League's programme?"

He said, "Mirza Fakhrul returned empty handed while trying to outshine us. Demand for overthrowing the government, 54 parties, 10-points demand, and caretaker government are all baseless."

"Now BNP talks about Bakshal, but their leader Ziaur Rahman applied to Bangabandhu to become its member. There is proof as well," added Obaidul Quader.