There's possibility of seat sharing with Jatiya Party: Quader

Also, Obaidul Quader refuted rumours of Jatiya Party merging with Awami League backed 14-party alliance saying, “There is no such thing going on.”

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

There is a possibility of seat sharing between the Awami League and the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.  

"Jatiya Party has candidates in about 300 seats, but there is a possibility of sharing seats with Awami League. That is a matter of discussion," Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said at a press conference organised at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi of the capital on Wednesday (6 December).

"Having different political views is what constitutes democracy. Discussions have already been held with the 14-Party Alliance. The issue of seats will be fixed in a day or two after discussion with the Jatiya Party," the AL leader also said.

14-party seat-sharing decision in a day or two: Quader

Responding to a question about whether Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance will be the opposition in the upcoming elections, he said, "When the time is right, the opposition parties will crop up. Besides, there are many other parties including Trinamool BNP, Supreme Party."

When asked who will be the opposition if Jatiya Party joins the 14-party alliance, Quader said, "All contestants participating in the election are our opponents. All those who are contesting are rivals of each other. Four people are contesting for the seat of our party president. The competition is happening."

Since 2014, the Jatiya Party has been the main opposition in the parliament. In the 10th JS polls, which was largely boycotted by major oppositions, the JaPa bagged 34 seats in the parliament. 

In 2018, it won 22 seats and retained its position as the main opposition in the JS.  

Meanwhile, Quader also labelled the BNP as the 'B-team' of the Jamaat-e-Islami on the occasion.

"BNP exclusively wants Jamaat on their side. Actually, the reality is that BNP as a political party is living in a delusion. The way they are getting alienated from the public due to their closeness with Jamaat, one day it will be seen that Jamaat is leading the mainstream of BNP politics." said Obaidul Quader Also, Obaidul Quader refuted rumours of Jatiya Party merging with Awami League backed 14-party alliance saying, "There is no such thing going on."

