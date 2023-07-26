BNP must take responsibility for any violence during its movement: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP will be held responsible for any kind of violence caused in the name of movement.

"If there is any sort of violence in the name of movement, the Awami League will deal with it along with the people," he said in a statement today (26 July).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, if the peaceful environment and public safety is disturbed in any way, the BNP will have to take responsibility for it.

He also condemned political statements of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, terming them misleading and motivated.

Quader said BNP's ill-motivated activities will increase as the election approaches.

"In 2014, the BNP burnt hundreds of innocent people through arson to foil the election. Over 3,800 vehicles, 500 schools, land offices, people's residences, businesses and many public and private establishments were set on fire," he added.

Quader called on the BNP to turn away from this "conspiracy" and face the people through elections.