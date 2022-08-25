BNP must participate in polls to change govt: Quader

Drawing attention of the BNP leaders, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said there is no alternative to elections to change the government.

"If you [BNP leaders] want to change the government, you must take party in elections," he said.

The ruling party leader said this while addressing a discussion marking the National Mourning Day here.

Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (SWACHIP) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) unit organized the function.

"I want to inform you clearly that if you want any change in the government then you have to participate in the polls...it is not possible to change the government without holding polls," Quader said, drawing the attention of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul.

Chaired by convener of SWACHIP BSMMU unit Prof Dr Abu Nasar Rizvi, the discussion was also addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Medical Association President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mahiuddin, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Awami League Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, SWACHIP President Dr M Iqbal Arsalan, its Secretary General Dr Mohammad M A Aziz and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Secretary General Dr Ihtesamul Huq Chowdhury.

About the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the elections, the ruling party leader said this technology has been used in various elections of the local government, saying that even the EVM was used in municipalities and city corporation polls. But anyone didn't arise any question, he added.

"We want a free and fair election which would be free from violence, forgery and rigging," he told the function.

Those who consider elections as a system of rigging or forgery have no faith in EVM, said Quader, adding, "They sometimes demand caretaker government for participating in polls. They also say that there will be no elections under EVM."

"Why you did not come to the Election Commission dialogue," Quader asked the BNP leaders, saying that the elections will be held under the EC. BNP have to come in elections for their existence, he added.

"We will quit power if the people do not vote for us," he said, adding people are the source of power.

Referring to Bangabandhu assassination, the ruling party leader said Bangabandhu killing was the most gruesome assassination among all the bloodsheds happened in the world.

The bloodshed of 1975 was staged to take revenge of 1971, said the minister, adding that how it could be explained that Zia had no connection with the bloodshed.

Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of Bangabandhu assassination and his son Tareque Rahman was the mastermind of another massacre on August 21, Quader said.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of Bangabandhu's family, the AL general secretary said a family has embraced ruination for the sake of democracy, adding that Bangladesh has been illuminated due to the sacrifice of this particular family.