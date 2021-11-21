BNP MPs threaten to resign from JS over Khaleda's treatment abroad  

BNP lawmakers have threatened to resign from parliament if the party's chairperson Khaleda Zia is not released and sent abroad for medical treatment.

Additionally, they sought the intervention of President Abdul Hamid for the release of Khaleda Zia.

They held a human chain programme on Manik Mia Avenue in front of the National Parliament with their demands on Sunday.

Harunur Rashid MP, a BNP-backed lawmaker said, "Don't force us (BNP MPs) to leave the parliament. Our demands are just."

He also noted if their demands are not met, they will consider whether they will remain in the parliament or not.

Rumin Farhana MP, elected from the reserved seat, said, "The government is slowly pushing Khaleda Zia to her death."

"The government will have to take the responsibility if anything happens to her. Khaleda Zia would have got bail easily if there was rule of law in the country," she said.

She further said the government can release Khaleda Zia and arrange for her treatment abroad under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

BNP lawmakers GM Siraj, Mosharrof Hossain, Aminul Islam and Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan also took part in the human chain programme.

Earlier on Saturday, the BNP announced a nationwide protest rally to be held Monday demanding that its "critically ill" chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.