BNP MPs threaten to resign from JS over Khaleda's treatment abroad  

Politics

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 02:29 pm

Related News

BNP MPs threaten to resign from JS over Khaleda's treatment abroad  

They sought intervention of President for Khaleda's release

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 02:29 pm
BNP lawmakers protesting in front of the National Parliament. Photo: Collected
BNP lawmakers protesting in front of the National Parliament. Photo: Collected

BNP lawmakers have threatened to resign from parliament if the party's chairperson Khaleda Zia is not released and sent abroad for medical treatment.

Additionally, they sought the intervention of President Abdul Hamid for the release of Khaleda Zia.

They held a human chain programme on Manik Mia Avenue in front of the National Parliament with their demands on Sunday.

Harunur Rashid MP, a BNP-backed lawmaker said, "Don't force us (BNP MPs) to leave the parliament. Our demands are just."

He also noted if their demands are not met, they will consider whether they will remain in the parliament or not.

Rumin Farhana MP, elected from the reserved seat, said, "The government is slowly pushing Khaleda Zia to her death."

"The government will have to take the responsibility if anything happens to her. Khaleda Zia would have got bail easily if there was rule of law in the country," she said.

She further said the government can release Khaleda Zia and arrange for her treatment abroad under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

BNP lawmakers GM Siraj, Mosharrof Hossain, Aminul Islam and Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan also took part in the human chain programme.

Earlier on Saturday, the BNP announced a nationwide protest rally to be held Monday demanding that its "critically ill" chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Lawmakers / Rumin Farhana / Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

19h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

19h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

19h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  