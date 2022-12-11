BNP MPs to submit their resignation to speaker of parliament today

All seven BNP MPs will physically submit their resignation to the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) speaker on Sunday (11 December).

The BNP lawmakers will submit their resignation letters around 11am, BNP sources have said.

BNP's International Affairs Secretary Rumeen Farhana announced the decision from the party's Dhaka rally at Golapbagh playground on Saturday.

The MPs who have resigned are -- Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2; Md Harunur Rashid, Chapainawabganj-3; Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, Brahmanbaria-2; and Rumeen Farhana, Women's Reserved Seat.

The MPs sent their resignation through an e-mail to the concerned authorities on Saturday.