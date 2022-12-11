BNP MPs to submit their resignation to speaker of parliament today

Politics

UNB
11 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

BNP MPs to submit their resignation to speaker of parliament today

UNB
11 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

All seven BNP MPs will physically submit their resignation to the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) speaker on Sunday (11 December).

The BNP lawmakers will submit their resignation letters around 11am, BNP sources have said.

BNP's International Affairs Secretary Rumeen Farhana announced the decision from the party's Dhaka rally at Golapbagh playground on Saturday.

The MPs who have resigned are -- Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2; Md Harunur Rashid, Chapainawabganj-3; Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, Brahmanbaria-2; and Rumeen Farhana, Women's Reserved Seat.

The MPs sent their resignation through an e-mail to the concerned authorities on Saturday.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP Lawmakers / politics / resignation / Jatiya Sangsad (JS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

1h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

55m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

10m | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

10m | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

14h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points