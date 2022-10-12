BNP motorcade en route to Ctg rally attacked; 30 injured

Politics

UNB
12 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 07:01 pm

Related News

BNP motorcade en route to Ctg rally attacked; 30 injured

UNB
12 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 07:01 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

At least 30 people suffered injuries after unidentified assailants attacked a motorcade of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that was heading towards Chattogram to take part in a much-hyped divisional rally on Wednesday. 

Akbar Hossain, president of Feni's Daganbhuiyan upazila unit of BNP, said that around 10-12 vehicles that were part of the motorcade, ended up getting vandalised in a series of attacks that commenced as it made its way through Feni.

"A total of 15 cars from our motorcade came under attack in Baryarhat, Mithachara, Mirsarai, Sitakunda, Nizampur and Kamaldah points of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The attacks left 30 of our party activists critically injured. However, thousands of our activists attended the rally overcoming many obstacles on their way," said Alal Uddin Alal, member secretary of BNP's Feni district unit. 

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

According to Anwar Hossain Patwari, joint convener of Feni District BNP, party members went to Chattogram riding on around 100 cars, microbuses and buses. 

The rally was announced by BNP to protest the price hike of daily essentials, killing of its party activists during peaceful programs and to raise the demand of a caretaker government for the next general elections slated for 2023. 

It is the first of a series of divisional rallies announced by the party as its latest program of action, that will be held in each division of the country on almost a weekly basis before culminating in capital Dhaka on 10 December. 
 

Top News

BNP / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

10h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

9h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

8h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

8h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

2h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

22h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back