BNP mocking democracy, elections since its inception: Quader

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 05:07 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

The BNP has been undermining democracy and elections in Bangladesh throughout its history, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (8 October).

"The BNP has been mocking with the people about democracy and elections in Bangladesh since its inception. Founded by dictator Ziaur Rahman, who illegally seized power, the BNP has traditionally been a political party opposed to freedom, democracy, the constitution, and elections," Quader said in a statement.

He further said, "The so-called yes/no vote of 30 May 1977, the presidential election of 3 June 1978 and the parliamentary election of 18 February 1979 were held while martial law was in force. At that time, Ziaur Rahman confirmed his victory in the election through farce from the posts of president, army chief and chief martial law administrator at the same time.

"Today, BNP is seeking international support faking its concerns for the country to influence the electoral process."

Quader also alleged that BNP always captured power through plots involving violence and bloodshed. 

"They [BNP] are currently plotting to seize power through violence and conspiracy under the guise of their demands for a caretaker government," he added.

On the other hand, Quader explained that the Awami League is a long-standing democratic political organisation. 

"Bangladesh Awami League has consistently adhered to the principle of governing only with the people's mandate. In independent Bangladesh, only Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, has peacefully transferred power through constitutional means," he said.

He went on to say that Sheikh Hasina's leadership played a pivotal role in ending Bangladesh's extended period of autocracy and reinstating democracy, right to vote, and the rule of law. 

"She [Sheikh Hasina] remains committed to ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections," he added.

