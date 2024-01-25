BNP, like-minded parties set to hold black-flag processions Friday, Saturday

“We have informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) about this programme. Our party Vice Chairman Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury talked to the  DMP authorities about the programme,” Rizvi said.

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

The BNP and like-minded opposition parties are set to bring out processions holding black flags in all districts on Friday (26 January) demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliament and protesting the growing price hikes of essential commodities.

A similar programme will also be held in all metropolitan cities, including Dhaka, on Saturday (27 January) to press home the same demand and to register their protest against the skyrocketing prices of essential items.

Apart from Ganatantra Mancha, 12-Party Alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gono Odhikar Parishad, LDP, Labour Party, Ganatantrik Bam Oikya, Gonoforum and People's Party will also take out black-flag processions separately in different areas of the capital.

Talking to UNB, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said their party leaders and activists will bring out a procession at 2 pm on Saturday in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

"We have informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) about this programme. Our party Vice Chairman Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury talked to the  DMP authorities about the programme," he said.

He said the DMP authorities expressed a positive attitude towards the programme though they still did not give formal permission.

Rizvi said the leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka south and north city units have taken all-out preparations to make the black-flag programme a success.

This will be the BNP's first street programme after the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7.

