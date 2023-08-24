BNP, like-minded parties set to hold black flag processions in Dhaka tomorrow

The BNP and like-minded parties are set to take out mass processions with black flags on Friday as part of their one-point simultaneous movement.

This will be the fifth programme of the one-point movement of the opposition parties to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government.

Later on Saturday, a similar programme will be held in all metropolitan cities to press home the one-point demand.

On Friday, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units and other parties and alliances will separately take out mass processions carrying black flags in the capital after Juma prayers.

The Dhaka south city unit of BNP will take out a procession from Nayapaltan BNP central office at 3pm. Party standing committee member Mirza Abbas will inaugurate the procession that will end at Doyaganj.

BNP's Dhaka north city unit will start a procession from Shyamoli Ring Road which will end at Mohammadpur Bus Stand after parading different roads. BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury will launch the programme after a brief rally.

Apart from BNP, Ganotantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum and People's Party, Samamona Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote, Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Labour Party, NDM, Bangladesh Sadaran Chhatra Odhikar Sanrakshan Parishad, two factions of Gono Odhikar Parishad, AB Party, Janatar Odhikar Party and NDP will also observe the programme separately in different areas of the capital.

Earlier on 18 August, the BNP and like-minded parties brought mass processions in all metropolitan cities, including in the capital, to force the government to accept their one-point demand.

On 12 July, BNP and the like-minded parties announced their one-point movement to realise their demands.

Their demands include the resignation of the current "fascist, authoritarian, people's vote looter and illegal" Awami League government, dissolution of the existing parliament, formation of the polls-time impartial government and reconstitution of the Election Commission for arranging a free, fair and inclusive election, the release of all political prisoners, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of all falls and ghost cases, including those against Tarique Rahman, and annulment of all false convictions.

In December last year, BNP and like-minded parties and alliances started a simultaneous movement based on their common objective of ousting the present government to pave the way for holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.