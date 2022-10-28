BNP men throng Rangpur Collectorate ground night before fourth divisional rally

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:44 pm

BNP activists and supporters have crowded the Collectorate ground in Rangpur where the party is going to hold its fourth divisional rally on Saturday (29 October).

People started gathering at the venue the night before the rally defying a transport strike which apparently cut off Rangpur from the rest of the country. 

Expressing his enthusiasm, Saidul Karim who has come to Rangpur from Nilphamari to join the rally said people now voluntarily participate in any action against the government.

In the meantime, the stage of the rally has been prepared and local BNP leaders have decorated the venue putting up colourful banners in the surrounding areas.

According to BNP sources, the chief guest of the rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir arrived at Syedpur Airport at 8:25pm. He will spend the night in Rangpur.

On 27 October, the Motor Owners' Association called a two-day strike in demand of keeping local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers off the highways. 

Commuters suffered due to lack of long-haul buses on the roads of Rangpur amid the strike.

 

