BNP men throng Rajshahi defying transport strike amid heavy police presence

Thousands of leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have crowded the central Eidgah ground in Rajshahi ahead of the party's divisional rally to be held Saturday (3 December).

The party men complained that they had to face police search at every turn on their way to reach the rally venue Friday.

Besides, no transport is available except for battery-powered electric bikes and rickshaws since Friday afternoon in addition to a suspension of bus services, said BNP activists.

CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Rafiqul Islam and Milon said they could not enter the city with passengers since Friday afternoon as police forced them to turn back.

Increased police presence was seen at every entrance of the city.

Police were seen patrolling various intersections across the city, stopping every vehicle to check documents and restricting them if found suspicious.

Katakhali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Abdur Razzak said that the police search is being carried out as an additional precaution so that no one can create any kind of chaos and anarchy centring the BNP rally.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique said that 1,200 policemen were engaged to maintain the law and order situation in the entire city.

"BNP should be able to hold a rally in a democratic manner. No one should be a victim of anarchy," added the commissioner.