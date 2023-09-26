BNP men throng Khulna amid divisional road march

As part of the Jhenaidah-Magura-Jsshore-Khulna road march, the BNP activists have proceeded to Jashore after concluding their road meeting in Shalikha, Magura on Tuesday (26 September). Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of BNP have gathered in front of Zia Hall premises in Shibbari area as a convoy of the party is marching towards the city today.

The party is holding the road march as part of its movement demanding the resignation of the government, the dissolution of the parliament, election under a non-partisan government and release of the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The Khulna divisional road march started at 10am from Jhenaidah and will end in Khulna's Zia Hall premises in Shibbari area around 5pm after marching through different streets in Jhenaidah, Magura and Jashore.

Mizanur Rahman Milton, member of Khulna Metropolitan BNP's convening committee and media cell secretary, said, "The government has taken away all the freedom of the people since coming to power. The citizens of the country are not experiencing any significant improvements under the rule of Awami League."

He stated that the rising prices of essential commodities, particularly the soaring cost of fuel, have inflicted hardship upon the populace, leading to widespread discontentment.

As part of the Jhenaidah-Magura-Jashore-Khulna road march, the activists have proceeded to Jashore after concluding their road meeting in Shalikha, Magura on Tuesday (26 September). Photo: TBS

"The BNP is holding the road march programme to protect the nation and its people from an unlawful government," he added.

BNP Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy are leading the road march. As they progress along the route, thousands of leaders and activists from various surrounding districts have joined the road march arriving in buses, trucks, microbuses, and motorcycles.

During the march, BNP's senior leaders are scheduled to deliver speeches at 10 rallies along the way from Jhenaidah to Khulna.

Khulna city BNP Convenor Shafiqul Alam Mana said when rally programmes were announced in the past, the police started arresting people.

"There have been no reports of arrests related to our current rally, which is a relief. However, we have advised our activists to exercise caution due to incidents of attacks on previous road march in various districts," he added.

Shafiqul Alam Mana stated that they are aiming to gather around 5 lakh people in Khulna.