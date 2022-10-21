BNP men gather in Khulna for Saturday's rally

Politics

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:59 pm

Related News

BNP men gather in Khulna for Saturday's rally

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have started gathering in front of the party office in Khulna to join the party's third divisional rally scheduled to be held on Saturday (22 October).

Around 10pm Friday (21 October), BNP leaders and activists appeared in groups at Sonali Bank Chattar in the city, said executive committee member of Khulna Metropolitan BNP Mizanur Rahman. He said a stage has already been prepared where the leaders and activists will stay at night.

The BNP leader said that the party men had to defy different sorts of obstacles, including hindrances from the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies and shortage of vehicles, on the way to join the rally.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP is staging divisional rallies as part of its movement against the price hike of daily essentials, energy crisis and the killing of the party activists. 

Meanwhile, Khulna transport owners have stopped inter-district bus movement and launch services while train tickets are also unavailable. 

Earlier, the same situation happened centering the divisional rally of BNP in Mymensingh on 15 October.

BNP activists said that, having no other choices, they started their journey towards Khulna soon after the announcement so that they could evade the transport strike. 

Some of BNP activists even took water and dry foods, including puffed and flattened rice, with them in fear that the hotels and restaurants might remain closed in Khulna on the rally day.

Meanwhile, the BNP alleged that police arrested some of its leaders in various old cases, apparently to refrain them from joining the mass rally. 

They arrested at least 48 BNP leaders and activists from Jashore in the last two days, according to the party.

However, A day before the BNP's pre-announced rally, Awami League on Friday (21 October) staged various programmes in the city.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP divisional rally / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

9h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

11h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

13h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

1h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

7h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

1h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning