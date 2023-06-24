BNP men start gathering at Bell's Park in Barishal for voting rights, caretaker govt

In a bid to demand the establishment of voting rights under a caretaker government, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations have started gathering for a youth rally in Barishal.

The rally – jointly organised by Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal – will take place at the Bell's Park ground on the banks of the River Kirtankhola this noon (Saturday, 24 June).

The event aims to raise awareness among new voters and the country's youth. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the demonstration as the chief guest.

Party leaders and activists, in small groups chanting slogans for the immediate release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia with banners in hands, have been gathering at the rally venue since morning. A stage has been set up in the middle of the park ground.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to counter BNP's demonstration, the ruling Awami League's youth wing Jubo League has organised a programme in front of the Barishal Nagar Bhaban, located some half a km away from Bell's Park. This has led to rising tensions in the city.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku expressed concerns over the approximately 47 million new voters who have been unable to exercise their right to vote during the current government's tenure.

"The rally aims to raise awareness and restore their voting rights of all," he added.

Saif Mahmud Jewel, the Chhatra Dal General Secretary, highlighted the efforts made by BNP's student wing to inspire the young generation across the country under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. He expressed his hopes for a peaceful rally.

The youth rally at Bells Park seeks to draw attention to the demands for voting rights under a non-partisan neutral government and the restoration of voting rights and caretaker government, while the counter-rally organized by Jubo League adds to the existing tension in the city.