BNP men start gathering at Bell's Park in Barishal for voting rights, caretaker govt

Politics

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 11:36 am

Related News

BNP men start gathering at Bell's Park in Barishal for voting rights, caretaker govt

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 11:36 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In a bid to demand the establishment of voting rights under a caretaker government, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations have started gathering for a youth rally in Barishal. 

The rally – jointly organised by Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal – will take place at the Bell's Park ground on the banks of the River Kirtankhola this noon (Saturday, 24 June). 

The event aims to raise awareness among new voters and the country's youth. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the demonstration as the chief guest.

Party leaders and activists, in small groups chanting slogans for the immediate release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia with banners in hands, have been gathering at the rally venue since morning. A stage has been set up in the middle of the park ground.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to counter BNP's demonstration, the ruling Awami League's youth wing Jubo League has organised a programme in front of the Barishal Nagar Bhaban, located some half a km away from Bell's Park. This has led to rising tensions in the city.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku expressed concerns over the approximately 47 million new voters who have been unable to exercise their right to vote during the current government's tenure. 

"The rally aims to raise awareness and restore their voting rights of all," he added.

Saif Mahmud Jewel, the Chhatra Dal General Secretary, highlighted the efforts made by BNP's student wing to inspire the young generation across the country under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. He expressed his hopes for a peaceful rally.

The youth rally at Bells Park seeks to draw attention to the demands for voting rights under a non-partisan neutral government and the restoration of voting rights and caretaker government, while the counter-rally organized by Jubo League adds to the existing tension in the city.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Awami League (AL) / politics / BNP youth rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

3h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

22h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

1d | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed