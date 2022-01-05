BNP men, police clash in Chattogram; 44 detained

Police picked up 44 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) after they clashed with the law enforcers in Chattogram on Wednesday (5 January) afternoon.

Meanwhile, the BNP has claimed that at least 10 of their activists were injured in the clash.

The clashes took place in Jamalkhan and Chittagong Press Club areas of the port city around 3pm.

"BNP men were removed from their positions after they started hurling brickbats targeting police from protest rallies. Several policemen and pedestrians were injured during the clash," Chattogram Kotwali police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nejam Uddin said.

Idris Ali, former office secretary of BNP Chattogram Metropolitan unit, said, "When BNP activists gathered for the protest rally, the police attacked them deliberately. At least 10 leaders and activists were injured."

According to eyewitnesses, BNP leaders and activists of different local units started gathering near the Chittagong Press Club area at noon. Their rally reached Jamalkhan area around 3 pm.

When the BNP leaders and activists wanted to stop the traffic, the police stopped them and clashes ensued afterwards.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmood Chowdhury and BNP Chattogram Metropolitan unit Convenor Dr Shahdat Hossain among others were present at the rally.