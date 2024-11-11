BNP men in Kushtia protest exclusion of 'selfless' leaders in district committee

A group of BNP leaders and activists staged a demonstration in Kushtia today (11 November), protesting the exclusion of "selfless" leaders in the party's district convening committee.

Their procession, led by BNP leader Mohiuddin Milan Chowdhury, started at 3:30pm from the city's Bara Bazar rail gate and ended at Kushtia Municipal square. Then a protest rally was held.

The protesters alleged that the new 31-member district convening committee has been formed with "unqualified, opportunist, and rich" people who never participated in the party's processions or rallies, while excluding leaders and activists who made many sacrifices for the party and faced oppression during the Awami League's regime.

The protesters threatened a tough movement if the "hybrid" leaders are not removed from the party immediately and the "selfless" leaders are included in the district committee.