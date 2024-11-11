BNP men in Kushtia protest exclusion of 'selfless' leaders in district committee

Politics

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

BNP men in Kushtia protest exclusion of 'selfless' leaders in district committee

The protesters threatened a tough movement if the “hybrid” leaders are not removed from the party immediately

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:18 pm
BNP men stage a procession in Kushtia on 11 November. Photo: TBS
BNP men stage a procession in Kushtia on 11 November. Photo: TBS

A group of BNP leaders and activists staged a demonstration in Kushtia today (11 November), protesting the exclusion of "selfless" leaders in the party's district convening committee.

Their procession, led by BNP leader Mohiuddin Milan Chowdhury, started at 3:30pm from the city's Bara Bazar rail gate and ended at Kushtia Municipal square. Then a protest rally was held.

The protesters alleged that the new 31-member district convening committee has been formed with "unqualified, opportunist, and rich" people who never participated in the party's processions or rallies, while excluding leaders and activists who made many sacrifices for the party and faced oppression during the Awami League's regime. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The protesters threatened a tough movement if the "hybrid" leaders are not removed from the party immediately and the "selfless" leaders are included in the district committee.

Bangladesh

BNP / Kushtia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

4h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

1h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

1h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

2h | Videos