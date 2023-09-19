BNP men gathering in Gazipur, Keraniganj prior to anti-govt rallies

As part of BNP's 15-day programme demanding the resignation of the government, the party is gearing up to hold its first rally in Gazipur and Keraniganj today (19 September) at around 3pm.

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the areas to maintain law and order.

Ahead of the rally, the leaders and activists of Gazipur Metropolitan BNP have started to gather in small groups in the rally venue since Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to level the uneven ground by filling it with sand where the stage is being set up to accommodate speakers and dignitaries.

A small open space in front of the residence of BNP leader Salahuddin Sarkar, located adjacent to Tongi College gate on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, has been designated for the rally.

According to sources within the party, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is expected to attend the rally in Gazipur as the chief guest while another senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury will address the gathering as a special guest.

The rally will be presided over by Shaukat Hossain Sarkar, the president of Gazipur Metropolitan unit of BNP. Numerous central and local-level BNP leaders from the metropolitan, upazila, union, and ward levels are expected to be in attendance.

In Keraniganj, BNP leaders and supporters also gathered in front of the Keraniganj Upazila South Branch Central office at 2:30pm, despite heavy rain.

The rally in Keraniganj will be presided over by Dhaka District BNP President Khandkar Abu Ashfaq and hosted by BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury. BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Earlier, BNP announced new anti-government programmes for the next 15 days (19 Sep-3 Oct), demanding the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, reinstatement of a caretaker government system and the release of party Chief Khaleda Zia.

Some 11 more mass rallies will be held in the capital, including eight at the entrances of the city. Besides, five road marches will be held at the district and divisional levels outside of Dhaka.

The party has also scheduled similar rallies in Jatrabari and Uttara on 22 September, in Naya Bazar and Amin Bazar on 25 September, and in Gabtoli and Narayanganj on 27 September.