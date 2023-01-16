BNP men gather in Nayapaltan to hold mass processions

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 04:59 pm

BNP men gather in Nayapaltan to hold mass processions

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 04:59 pm
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

BNP leaders and activists gathered in large numbers in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan to take part in the pre-scheduled mass protest on Monday.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced countrywide mass processions on 16 January to press home their 10-point-demand and in protest against the recent electricity price hike.

Thousands of BNP men have swarmed the Nayapaltan area – from the Nightingale intersection in Kakrail to Fakirapool crossing – to take part in the sit-in demonstration.

Banners and festoons illustrating various demands including the reduction of electricity prices and holding the national election under a caretaker government were seen in the hands of the activists.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

 
Meanwhile, members of law enforcement agencies have beefed up security in and around the area to avert any untoward situation. A number of police water cannons were also seen in the vicinity.

The protest rally is scheduled to start at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Gonotontro Moncho, a newly formed coalition of seven political parties, on Monday announced a nationwide demonstration programme on 15 January to demand the establishment of voting rights, the resignation of the government, the implementation of a 14-point-demand and to protest against the rise of commodity prices.

