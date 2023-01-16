BNP men gather in Nayapaltan to hold mass processions

BNP leaders and activists gathered in large numbers in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan to take part in the pre-scheduled mass protest on Monday.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced countrywide mass processions on 16 January to press home their 10-point-demand and in protest against the recent electricity price hike.

Thousands of BNP men have swarmed the Nayapaltan area – from the Nightingale intersection in Kakrail to Fakirapool crossing – to take part in the sit-in demonstration.

Banners and festoons illustrating various demands including the reduction of electricity prices and holding the national election under a caretaker government were seen in the hands of the activists.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Meanwhile, members of law enforcement agencies have beefed up security in and around the area to avert any untoward situation. A number of police water cannons were also seen in the vicinity.

The protest rally is scheduled to start at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Gonotontro Moncho, a newly formed coalition of seven political parties, on Monday announced a nationwide demonstration programme on 15 January to demand the establishment of voting rights, the resignation of the government, the implementation of a 14-point-demand and to protest against the rise of commodity prices.