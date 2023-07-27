BNP men gather at Nayapaltan after getting DMP nod for rally tomorrow

BNP men gather in front of the party office in Nayapaltan on 27 July. Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are gathering at the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan after the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) nodded to its request to hold its grand rally there.

Members of security forces in the area are trying to disperse them from the main road, which has resulted in many of the arriving political activists standing in the alleys, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Armed police in front of BNP's party office in Nayapaltan on 27 July. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The DMP has permitted the party to hold its rally in Naya Paltan on Friday (28 July) under 23 conditions.

The security forces also permitted three major affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League to hold its peace rally on the same day at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque south gate.

Police presence was heavy in front of the BNP's head office in Nayapaltan since morning on Thursday, according to our correspondent.

Armed police in front BNP's central office in Nayapaltan on 27 July. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Armed with riot cars and military vehicles, members of the security forces were seen dispersing activists of the party. However, there was no disruption to traffic.

BNP men gather in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan on 27 July afternoon. Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir

Numerous members of the BNP and its affiliate organisations from across the country arrived in Dhaka to attend the party's grand rally, which was initially scheduled to take place on Thursday. As the programme was delayed by a day, many of them were seen gathering in front of the party office.

In a press conference this afternoon, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed that over 500 leaders and workers of the party have been arrested by security forces in recent days.