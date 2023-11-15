JS polls schedule: BNP brings out protest processions across country

BNP supporters brought out a torch procession and set fire to the torches on the road in Sylhet's Zindabazar area on Wednesday (15 November). Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the BNP brought out processions across the country protesting the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election this evening.

The Election Commission has declared that the Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January, amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

BNP men bring out torch procession in Sylhet, 3 held

The leaders and activists of BNP brought out a torch procession in Zindabazar area of Sylhet city, moments before the chief election commissioner announced the schedule .

Police dispersed the BNP men as they obstructed traffic movement by setting fire to the torches on the road around 6:30pm on Wednesday (15 November).

Police also fired blank shots and detained three people from the area.

Sylhet Katwali police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Ali Mahmud said a torch procession was brought out this evening, disrupting the prevailing law and order situation.

The police intervened to secure the area and disperse the crowd, he added.

He said a person was detained from the BNP procession while two others were held later.

Jubo Dal brings out a torch procession in Pahartali Nayabazar area of Chattogram on Wednesday (15 November), protesting the JS polls schedule announced by the Election Commission. Photo: Collected

BNP men block roads by burning tyres in Cumilla

After the announcement of the Jatiya Sangsad Election schedule on Wednesday, Cumilla Metropolitan BNP brought out a protest march.

When the procession was blocked by the police at the city's Rani Dighi area, the BNP men tried to block the roads by burning tyres.

Deputy Commissioner of Cumilla Khandaker Md Mushfiqur Rahman said nine platoons of BGB, six patrol teams of RAB and 427 policemen are working in Cumilla to keep the law and order situation normal. In addition, 44 executive magistrates are carrying out duties.

Cocktails explode at procession in Bogura

Cocktails reportedly exploded when a number of people staged a short procession in Bogura, immediately after the announcement of the election schedule.

The incident took place at Mofiz Pagla intersection in Bogura city around 7:30pm.

Saihan Oliullah, officer-in-charge of Bogra Sadar police station, said police were sent to the spot after receiving the information.

"They have not given me any report yet. I don't know if there was any cocktail explosion or not."

According to local sources, around 50 to 60 people with sticks took out a procession at Mofiz Pagla intersection. At one point, two cocktails exploded and the people dispersed. Panic quickly spread among the people.

Meanwhile, a cargo truck was set on fire on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Banani area of Bogura around 8:30pm.

Bogura Fire Service Senior Station Officer Shahidul Islam said two firefighting units went to the spot and doused the blaze.

No one was injured, he added.

A cargo truck was set on fire on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Banani area of Bogura around 8:30pm on Wednesday (15 November). Photo: Collected

BNP brings out torch procession in Lakshmipur

BNP leaders and activists brought out a torch procession at Chowrasta Bazar of Bhabaniganj in Lakshmipur sadar upazila, immediately after the announcement of the election schedule.

Meanwhile, Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) members were seen patrolling the city along with the police.

No untoward incident was reported till 8pm.

Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of BNP also brought out processions in Rajshahi, Chattogram and Munshiganj, protesting the announcement of the JS polls schedule.