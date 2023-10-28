BNP men attacked police, killed cop: Kamal

28 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
"We had information that they would carry out such an incident. And they did it. But police tackled the incident with patience," Kamal said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said BNP supporters showered brickbats on police personnel and killed a cop during their grand rally in the city's Nayapaltan area.

"They (BNP-men) killed a policeman," he told journalists after visiting the injured police personnel at Dhaka Medical College Hospital here this evening.

Inspection General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman accompanied the home minister.

"We had information that they would carry out such an incident. And they did it. But police tackled the incident with patience," Kamal said, adding, the police will also deal with such incidents patiently in future.

BNP is just repeating its activities that the party carried out in 2014, he said, adding that though BNP called a dawn-to-dusk hartal tomorrow, everything will remain normal.

