BNP meets with four allies over 'one-point movement'

As part of the BNP's move to finalise action programmes of the one-point movement to be announced on Wednesday, the party had separate meetings with four of its allies on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the meetings, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said different opposition parties and alliances will announce the fresh programme simultaneously from separate rallies on Wednesday.

The party had meetings with the Ganatantra Mancha, LDP, Bangladesh Labor Party and Dr Reza Kibria-led Gono Odhikar Parishad at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the meetings with the three opposition parties and one alliance.

BNP standing committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and Abdul Awal Mintu were also present.

The party is also scheduled to hold meetings on Tuesday with Nurul Haque Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad at 11am and with Ganotantrik Bam Oikya at 3pm at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

BNP leaders have been talking about initiating their one-point movement for resignation of the government and holding the next election under a non-party caretaker administration.

In a programme on Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party and its alliance partners were going to announce the final action programmes of their current anti-government movement on Wednesday.

"All parties involved in the simultaneous movement have decided to announce a new journey for the restoration of democracy and holding a fair and impartial election from our respective places on 12 July."