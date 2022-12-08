BNP meeting with DMP commissioner on 10 Dec rally venue underway

A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a meeting with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq to discuss the venue for the party's 10 December rally in Dhaka.

The meeting started at 6.30pm at the DMP commissioner office in Dhaka Thursday (8 December), Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner at DMP Media Center, told The Business Standard.

The BNP delegation comprises BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Advocate AJ Mohammad ALi, Advocate Ahmed Ajam Khan, Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP Secretary on legal affairs Barrister Kaiser Kamal.