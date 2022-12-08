BNP meeting with DMP commissioner on 10 Dec rally venue underway

Politics

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

BNP meeting with DMP commissioner on 10 Dec rally venue underway

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a meeting with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq to discuss the venue for the party's 10 December rally in Dhaka. 

The meeting started at 6.30pm at the DMP commissioner office in Dhaka Thursday (8 December), Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner at DMP Media Center, told The Business Standard.

The BNP delegation comprises BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Advocate AJ Mohammad ALi, Advocate Ahmed Ajam Khan, Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP Secretary on legal affairs Barrister Kaiser Kamal. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / DMP / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

3h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

10h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

11h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

23m | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

2h | TBS Insight
4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

3h | TBS World
Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points