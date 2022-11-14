BNP to meet DMP boss Tuesday to seek permission for 10 Dec rally

A delegation of BNP will meet Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday to seek permission to hold their party's scheduled much-talked-about rally in the capital on 10 December.

"We'll meet the DMP Commissioner at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday) and talk about the permission for our 10 December rally in the city," BNP's Dhaka South city unit convener Abdus Salam told UNB on Monday night.

He said they will seek permission for holding the rally at Nayapaltan in front of their party's central office.

Salam said they will also ask for the law enforcers' cooperation to hold the rally in a peaceful manner. "We'll also talk about the ongoing arrests of our leaders and activists ahead of the rally."

Apart from Salam, BNP's Dhaka north city unit convener Amanullah Aman, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, organising secretary Abdus Salam, BNP publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, south city unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam Mojnu and north city unit member secretary Aminul Haque will join the meeting with the DMP commissioner.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party has already arranged six rallies, in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, and Faridpur braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights day.

The BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government – a demand sharply rejected by the ruling Awami League as the constitution does not contain any such provision; since the AL-led parliament removed it.