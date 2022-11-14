BNP to meet DMP boss Tuesday to seek permission for 10 Dec rally

Politics

UNB
14 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:53 pm

Related News

BNP to meet DMP boss Tuesday to seek permission for 10 Dec rally

UNB
14 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:53 pm
BNP to meet DMP boss Tuesday to seek permission for 10 Dec rally

A delegation of BNP will meet Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday to seek permission to hold their party's scheduled much-talked-about rally in the capital on 10 December.

"We'll meet the DMP Commissioner at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday) and talk about the permission for our 10 December rally in the city," BNP's Dhaka South city unit convener Abdus Salam told UNB on Monday night.

He said they will seek permission for holding the rally at Nayapaltan in front of their party's central office.

Salam said they will also ask for the law enforcers' cooperation to hold the rally in a peaceful manner. "We'll also talk about the ongoing arrests of our leaders and activists ahead of the rally." 

Apart from Salam, BNP's Dhaka north city unit convener Amanullah Aman, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, organising secretary Abdus Salam, BNP publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, south city unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam Mojnu and north city unit member secretary Aminul Haque will join the meeting with the DMP commissioner.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party has already arranged six rallies, in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, and Faridpur braving various obstacles and transport strikes. 

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights day.

The BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government – a demand sharply rejected by the ruling Awami League as the constitution does not contain any such provision; since the AL-led parliament removed it.

Top News / Law & order

BNP rally / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

2h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

15h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

17h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

17h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday