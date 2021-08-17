BNP masterminded brutal political killings: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP is the mastermind behind the brutal political killings in the country.

He said the BNP was behind all the communal attacks in the country, including those of 15 August, 17 August, and 21 August.

Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman cannot avoid the responsibility for the killings, he said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday morning at a discussion organised in protest against the 17 August 2005 series bomb attacks. The discussion was organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan north and south Awami League units at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office in the capital.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP's terrorism politics had come to light through the 2005 series bomb attacks.

He said Bangla Bhai had brought out a procession in Rajshahi in broad daylight with the help of the BNP.

At that time, it was published in the international media that Bangladesh is another sanctuary for militants like Pakistan, said the minister.

He further said bomb attacks had been made in 63 districts of the country simultaneously, killing two judges.

"Under whose shelter were the attacks carried out? Basically, all these were planned to erase the spirit of the liberation war."

Warning that the coming days would be terrible because of the coronavirus pandemic and communal forces, the minister asked Awami League leaders to prepare for resistance.

Speaking as the special guest, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak said the 1975 assassination of Bangabandhu and the 2005 series bomb attacks were linked.

This terror is not over and the BNP-Jamaat still wants it, he said.

He said Afghanistan is a sovereign state and Bangladesh will maintain relations with them in accordance with the international policy.

"But if anyone is excited in our country about the Taliban's victory, they will be resisted with the same strong hand as in the past."

Education Minister Dipu Moni said BNP-Jamaat-backed militant groups had carried out bomb attacks in 63 districts across the country in 2005.

She said militancy would never take hold in Bangladesh.

"In the last two days, I have seen many in Bangladesh rejoicing that the Taliban have come to power in Afghanistan. But Bangladesh is not Afghanistan. No militancy will be accepted here until at least one of Bangabandhu's leaders and activists survives."

President of Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and that of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Abu Ahmed Mannafi, General Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League SM Mannan Kochi and that of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Humayun Kabir, among others, also spoke on the occasion.