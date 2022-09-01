BNP makes police as an opponent: Quader

Politics

BSS
01 September, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

BNP makes police as an opponent: Quader

BSS
01 September, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:03 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has now made police force as an opponent after its continuous failure in movement and elections.

"BNP's demonstration means attack on police," he told a press conference held at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir again began the game of movement.

"The BNP's movement, rally, procession and human chain mean violence, terrorism, destruction of public properties and internal clashes," he said.

The AL general secretary said if the BNP wages a movement for the interest of commoners and announce peaceful programmes, the government will cooperate with them rather than halting their programmes.

Asking a question to the BNP secretary general, he said: "Who and where have been arrested and harassed for political reasons? If you commit an offense, will not the criminal be held?"

Mentioning that offenders and terrorists should not have political identities, Quader said the ruling party men are not getting spared too due to their offences, so why allegations will be raised if the BNP supporters, who are criminals, terrorists and drug addicts, are arrested.

There are instances of arresting the AL men during the present government's tenure, he said, adding that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government treats criminals as criminals, while none is being harassed politically.

He said offenders must be brought to justice irrespective of political affiliations.

Responding to Fakhrul's statement - "There will be a tsunami of movement", the AL general secretary said: "Do you believe what you (Mirza Fakhrul) are saying? Tsunami is far away...BNP's movement falls flat".

The BNP's politics is like the drought of Europe, Quader said the call of BNP's movement is as loud as on social and mass media but it is hardly found on the streets.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

10h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

12h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

13h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

1h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

5h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries