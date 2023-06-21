BNP main obstacle to democracy, fair elections: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the main obstacle to democracy and fair elections in the country is the undemocratic politics centring the BNP.

"The BNP was established in an undemocratic manner and it is always engaged in anti-democratic activities. They have always joked with the people of this country in the name of democracy," Quader said in a statement on Wednesday (21 June).

The minister also said, "Whenever the BNP came to power, the progressive democracy of the country stumbled. On the contrary, Bangladesh Awami League has always fought to establish the rights of people."

In the statement, he further said, "The next parliamentary elections will be held under the Election Commission. The elections have nothing to do with Awami League being or not being in power. Even during elections, an interim government will be in charge of running the state. That government will only perform its routine duties.

"As per the provisions of the constitution, elections will be held in due course and the people will elect their representatives through their voting rights."