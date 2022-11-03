BNP is the main mastermind of politics of killing: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP is the main mastermind of the politics of killing, terrorism and intrigue in the country but it must be stopped forever under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The main master of the politics of killing is BNP. They are the ones who killed Bangabandhu, four national leaders in prison and AL leaders and workers by throwing grenades on 21 August in 2004," he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32.

"We cherish the values of the Liberation War in our spirit. For this, democracy must be institutionalised in politics and the politics of killing must be stopped forever under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. This fight is going on," he said.

Terming the 15 August carnage of 1975 the most brutal killing in the world history, the AL general secretary said Bangabandhu's daughters - Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana - escaped the killing as they were abroad.

The killing of the four national leaders in prison was continuation of the 15 August carnage, he said, adding that as a result of continuation of the politics of killing, 23 fresh lives were bled on Bangabandhu Avenue in an anti-terrorist rally in 2004.

Their main target was the then opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader added.

Replying to a question, former State Minister for Home Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj, son of one of the national leaders Tajuddin Ahmed who was killed in prison, said whether the Jail Killing Day will be declared as a national day is a matter of the decision from the high level.

Earlier, on 31 October, Sohel Taj submitted a memorandum to the Jatiya Sangsad Speaker demanding the Jail Killing Day be declared as a national day.