BNP made mistake in not testing public acceptability of party by joining polls: Law minister

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 02:08 pm

Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

The BNP has made a mistake by not joining the election as they did not test how acceptable they were to the public, Law Minister Anisul Haque said today (7 January).

Responding to reporters after voting at the Panyarup Government Primary School polling station in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria, he also said those involved in the death of four people in the Gopibagh train fire will be severely punished. 

On the issue of the BNP's decision to boycott polls, he said, "I do not have much idea about BNP's political principles. In that case, I would say that those who are democratic in the BNP must have made a mistake by not coming to the election."

Regarding the BNP's hartal, the law minister said people are coming to vote in cars and rickshaws. 

In case of hartal, those are not supposed to be on the roads. 

"This means that the people of the country do not accept the hartal and have rejected it."

Party leaders and activists were present with the minister at that time.

Anisul Haque is contesting the Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba and Akhaura) constituency for the third consecutive time on the Awami League ticket.

