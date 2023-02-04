BNP made Hero Alam candidate for undermining parliament: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP made Hero Alam candidate in the by-polls to Bogura to undermine the Jatiya Sangsad.

"Mirza Fakhrul has so much sympathy for Hero Alam. Now Hero Alam turns zero. BNP made Hero Alam candidate to underrate parliament," he said while addressing a peace rally at Kamrangirchar Government Hospital ground.

Dhaka City South AL arranged the peace rally against BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy.

AL Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Advocate Qamrul Islam and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mahiuddin and Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif addressed the rally, among others.

Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi chaired the rally which was moderated by its office secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz.

Quader said AL is not holding any counter programme with BNP. "BNP is holding programme at Naya Paltan but we are in Kamrangirchar. If we held counter programme, it would have been in Bangabandhu Avenue. We will hold different programme every day till the next general elections," he said.

About BNP's road march, the AL general secretary said actually BNP's downfall has begun with their road march programme.

The people are not with fake demands of BNP while their programmes are also witnessing presence of lesser leaders and workers, he mentioned.

"BNP can dream of going to power but their dream will never come true. BNP talks about mass-upsurge but they could not wage a mass movement. When they will wage mass-upsurge? In which year?" he said.

He said game must be played in the next elections but where is opponent? Opponent has become weak and they have already been defeated in the game of movement, he said, adding that now the elections is approaching and final game will be played in the polls.

"We don't want weak opponent in election rather want strong contestant," he said.



Mahbubul Alam Hanif said BNP doesn't obey the constitution as well as any rules and regulation.

Next general elections will be held as per the constitution and the Election Commission will conduct the elections, he said.

Hanif said if BNP wants democracy, it should contest the elections.

The people of this country stay with Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

He urged BNP to search democracy in constitution instead of searching it in streets.