BNP lying over disappearance, killing: Quader

The BNP is spreading falsehood over forced disappearances and killings with the aim to blame the government, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said

Speaking at a press conference held at the AL president's Dhanmondi office, he also urged the party to prepare a list of the disappearances and killings.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is making falsehoods without accurate information on disappearance-murder.

"So, what is the truth? Let them [BNP men] say - who has been killed? What is the evidence? We want to see the list. Will they throw stones in the dark time and again? This is not politics," he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP's failure cannot be concealed by distributing leaflets, as the aim of the BNP's leaflet distribution programme is to destroy the country and kill its people.

The BNP continues its ill-efforts to mislead the people through constant falsehood and rumours, he said.

Quader said BNP claimed that 13 BNP men died in prison, but those who are kept in jail are humans, and they can also die.

He said BNP leaders often talk about the disappearance and killing of people, and they are providing false information about disappearances to international organisations and western countries.

They are making falsehoods about the disappearances without any evidence aiming to blame the government, the minister said.

About the demand of BNP leaders to launch an international probe into the disappearances and murders that occurred during the AL government regimes, Quader said, "Why only the Awami League periods? They should give a list of how many murders and disappearances occurred during the BNP reign."

Regarding the nomination of AL candidates for the reserved women's seats in the 12th national parliament, the AL general secretary said the nomination will be finalised at a meeting of the AL Parliamentary Nomination Board tomorrow.

AL Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and central working committee members Sahabuddin Faraji and Marufa Akter Popi, among others, were present at the press conference.

