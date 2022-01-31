BNP lost the right to do politics: Info Minister

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday alleged that BNP has lost the right to do politics by writing letters to foreigners to stop aid for the people of Bangladesh.

"BNP has resorted to the path of plots as the party has got isolated from people. Mirza Fakhrul (BNP secretary general) himself wrote letters to stop foreign assistance for Bangladesh," he said.

Dr Hasan, also a joint general secretary of Awami League, said foreign aid comes to the country for people, not for the government. "The political party that wrote letters to foreigners to stop the assistance for Bangladesh has no right to do politics in this country."

He came up with the remarks while distributing warm clothes and Covid-preventive materials, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Awami League's central office at the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Awami League's sub-committee on relief and social welfare arranged the programme.

Referring to media reports, Hasan Mahmud said BNP had a meeting on Sunday presided over by fugitive accused Tarique Rahman. "There's an order from the High Court that no news can be run on Tarique Rahman. But I saw the report on it in the media. This is a violation of the High Court order."

He said BNP has become politically so bankrupt that it has made Tarique, a convict, its acting chairman by amending their party charter.

Dr Hasan also said BNP carried out false campaigns against the coronavirus vaccines. "They (BNP leaders) should now apologise to people for circulating false information about the vaccines."

"We've given booster doses of corona vaccines also to those who criticised us. BNP leaders who have not yet taken the booster doses, they'll also be provided with the booster doses so that they can stay well and healthy. But you please don't criticise us unnecessarily," he said.

Dr Hasan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the step to enact the law on the formation of the Election Commission to consolidate democracy.

The minister said BNP is unnecessarily opposing the law as the party has been suffering from "no" syndrome. "This party used to say "no" regarding everything. We fear this party will lose its existence someday due to the impact of the "no syndrome"."