BNP looks for excuses to shun election: Anisul

BSS
04 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 07:47 pm

The people of the country will show the world on 7 January election day that they understand the true meaning of democracy, he said

A file photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

BNP always looks for excuses to avoid election and that is why they burned an innocent mother along with her baby while torching a train recently, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said today (4 January).
 
"In 2014, they [BNP] had called blockade, killed many innocents by torching passenger buses indiscriminately. They carried out nomination business in 2018. They again called blockades in 2023. Country's people are not safe from such a political party," he said while addressing a rally at Hirapur Government Primary School premises in Dakkhin Union in Akhaura.
 
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has raised the monthly allowance of valiant Freedom Fighters to Tk20,000. We know how to give people back. Other government comes to power for their personal gain, Awami League government comes to power only to serve people," he added.
 
The law minister said the people of the country will show the world on 7 January election day that they understand the true meaning of democracy and they know how to exercise their voting rights.
 
Presided over by Dakkhin union Awami League election conducting committee chairman Mohammad Mojnu Miah, the rally was also addressed by upazila Awami league general secretary and city mayor Takjil Khalifa Kazal, among others.

