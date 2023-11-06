BNP leaders paid their men to carry out secret attacks: Hasan Mahmud

Politics

UNB
06 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:26 pm

BNP leaders paid their men to carry out secret attacks: Hasan Mahmud

He also urged people to take action against those involved in the surprise attack.

UNB
06 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:26 pm
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a views-exchange meeting with Bangladesh Climate Change Journalist Forum at the Secretariat on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a views-exchange meeting with Bangladesh Climate Change Journalist Forum at the Secretariat on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB

The BNP leaders have been arrested for paying their activists to carry out secret attacks, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday.

"The BNP leaders made phone calls to the ward level leaders and activists of the party for carrying out secret attacks and evidence is available over it," he said, speaking at a views-exchange meeting with Bangladesh Climate Change Journalist Forum (BCJF), held at the Secretariat.

Talking about BNP's remark about the Awami League's intention to wipe out BNP, the Awami League leader said "We do not want to wipe out anyone and those who were arrested have specific allegations against them. The BNP leaders are being arrested as the instigators and financiers of arson attacks."

He also urged people to take action against those involved in the surprise attack.

Referring to the climate change issue, the minister expressed his doubt about the awareness level in such a situation.

Hasan also urged the reporters to publish reports on environmental issues and create awareness among people.

Bangladesh

Hasan Mahmud / BNP / Bangladesh

