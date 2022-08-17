BNP leaders meet UN delegates over human rights situation in country 

A team of BNP leaders, including the son of the missing leader Elias Ali, held a meeting with the UN Human Rights delegation visiting Dhaka to report various complaints on rights violations in the country.

The meeting was held at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Wednesday (17 August) afternoon, however, none of the parties gave details about the discussion.

After the meeting, BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaid told reporters that the overall human rights situation in Bangladesh was discussed in the meeting.

She also noted that the UN delegates will hold a separate press conference on the issue as it did not provide any feedback to the BNP team.

The BNP delegation included the party's human rights secretary Asaduzzaman Asad, executive committee member Tabith Awal and Elias Ali's son and human rights subcommittee member Abrar Ilyas.

The UN Human Rights delegation was led by Rory Mungoven, Asia-Pacific Regional Director of the Commission.

Elias Ali and his driver Ansar Ali were picked up by unknown persons from Banani Road in the capital on 17 April 2012. The police later recovered his abandoned car. They have been missing since then.