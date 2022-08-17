BNP leaders meet UN delegates over human rights situation in country 

Politics

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 08:03 pm

Related News

BNP leaders meet UN delegates over human rights situation in country 

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 08:03 pm
BNP leaders meet UN delegates over human rights situation in country 

A team of BNP leaders, including the son of the missing leader Elias Ali, held a meeting with the UN Human Rights delegation visiting Dhaka to report various complaints on rights violations in the country. 

The meeting was held at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Wednesday (17 August) afternoon, however, none of the parties gave details about the discussion. 

After the meeting, BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaid told reporters that the overall human rights situation in Bangladesh was discussed in the meeting.

She also noted that the UN delegates will hold a separate press conference on the issue as it did not provide any feedback to the BNP team. 

The BNP delegation included the party's human rights secretary Asaduzzaman Asad, executive committee member Tabith Awal and Elias Ali's son and human rights subcommittee member Abrar Ilyas.

The UN Human Rights delegation was led by Rory Mungoven, Asia-Pacific Regional Director of the Commission. 

Elias Ali and his driver Ansar Ali were picked up by unknown persons from Banani Road in the capital on 17 April 2012. The police later recovered his abandoned car. They have been missing since then.

Bangladesh / Top News

Human Rights / BNP / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

32m | Videos
Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

52m | Videos
Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

1h | Videos
High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador