BNP leaders meet British High commissioner 

A team led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has held a meeting with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke this afternoon.

The meeting began around 3:00 pm on Thursday (20 July) at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

At the meeting, the British envoy, accompanied by Political Counselor Timothy Dockett, and the BNP talked about various issues relating to the next national election.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed were also present at the meeting.

