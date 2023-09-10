BNP losing sleep over Biden's selfie with PM: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP leaders could not sleep after seeing US President Joe Biden taking a selfie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

"BNP leaders were looking towards America but their faces turned pale after seeing the selfie," Quader said at a party event on Sunday.

He said the next election will be held on time according to the constitution. "Awami League is not afraid of who imposed the ban, who enforced the visa policy."

People's love is the only capital of the AL and the party has always had a strong position in favour of the country's people, he added.

"The Awami League can express and give its strong stand for the truth, for the people at any moment. So, the AL is not afraid of any sanction," Quader said.

About the recent letter of world leaders on Dr Muhammad Yunus, Quader claimed that Dr Yunus spent $2 million to buy the statements of 160 people.

"Where did you get so much money? This person does not go to Shaheed Minar and the National Mausoleum. He did not talk about the Liberation War, the death of Bangabandhu and four national leaders…He cannot be found during any disaster in the country. Why do we love him? Why is the BNP shedding crocodile tears for him?" he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP is taking preparations secretly for the next elections because of its nomination trade.

"A BNP leader is doing a nomination trade sitting on the banks of the Thames River. Preparations are being made for elections. And the Awami League never practises conspiracy," he said.

Quader said the BNP is hoping that a civil society government like 1/11 would come but it would not happen anymore.

Awami Jubo League arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh to launch its countrywide campaign to collect new members and for membership renewal.

Chaired by Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the function was addressed, among others, by Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and the central leaders of Jubo League.