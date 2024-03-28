BNP leaders don't buy many Indian sarees: Rizvi responds to PM Hasina's remarks

BNP leaders don't buy many Indian sarees, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (28 March), referring to a recent comment by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that the BNP leaders should burn their wives' Indian sarees.

"My maternal grandfather's house is in India. I went to visit there after my marriage once. My youngest uncle gifted my wife a saree at the time. When I enquired about the saree, my wife told me that it got torn and was used to sew a kantha," Rizvi said while speaking at a programme at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan residence.

"In the present situation, speaking against India is being treated like committing a sin," he said at the programme organised with the family members of the victims of alleged enforced disappearance, extrajudicial murder and mutilation by law enforcement agencies.

Criticising the media coverage of the issue, Rizvi said, "One thing goes without saying, some newspapers have become very upset about the movement to boycott Indian products. They are writing reports on whether it is right for the BNP to undermine the relationship with India or not."

Referring to the movement to boycott Indian products, Rizvi said, "Those of us who are involved in nationalist politics have never been told that we cannot speak against or criticise those who work against the state.

"We have chanted 'Sikkim noy, Bhutan noy- ei desh amar Bangladesh' [Not Sikkim, not Bhutan— this country is my Bangladesh Desh] slogan since our student days… Some of the media today seem to be very upset. What is the matter? This [movement] is not something new. Since independence, the leftists in this country have assessed India as an aggressive-expansionist power in their studies."

Earlier on 20 March, Rizvi threw away his Indian shawl and called for the boycott of Indian products in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan.

"Social media is buzzing with the 'boycott India' campaign. There is a public dissent against the import of Indian goods. The wave of boycotting Indian products is visible," the senior BNP leader said at the time.

BNP activists present on the occasion, later burned the shawl on the spot. Rizvi's actions drew heavy criticism and ridicule from ruling party leaders.

PM Sheikh Hasina yesterday (27 March) asked BNP leaders to search the Indian sarees under the possession of their wives and burn those and also stop using Indian spices in their kitchens.

Meanwhile, speaking on Thursday, Rizvi criticised India for supporting the Awami League-led government and the last three Jatiya Sangsa elections.

"In 2014, Indian diplomats visited Bangladesh and openly supported the government elected without votes. In 2018, the election was held at night. Yet they [India] recognised that election as well.

"This time, in 2024, such a big dummy election was held. Still, they [India] are openly saying that we are with this government," he said.

He stated, "We stand in solidarity with the social movement that has been formed against those who openly support a vote-robbing government. Boycotting that country's products is justified."

Rizvi also accused the AL-led government of abducting missing BNP leader Ilias Ali for speaking against India.

"Don't people know why Ilias Ali is missing today? People say, Ilias' was gone because of his strong position against India building the Tipaimukh Dam. He spoke against the dam in the long march…

"BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed was a member of the parliament several times. He was a minister. Suddenly he disappeared and was found in another country. Don't these go against our freedom and sovereignty?" he said.