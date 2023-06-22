BNP leaders being picked up, pressurised to join polls: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
22 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 08:48 pm

Related News

BNP leaders being picked up, pressurised to join polls: Fakhrul

UNB
22 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 08:48 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the intelligence agencies are picking up their potential candidates and putting pressure on them to join the next polls under the present government defying the party decision.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he asked the law enforcers to refrain from seditious activities like obstructing the peaceful movement of the people and unlawfully arresting and harassing opposition leaders and activists.

"I want to share with you [journalists] an awful information that among our politically active leaders who earlier contested or will contest the election are being picked up by the intelligence agencies, and they are being told to join the election even if BNP boycotts it," the BNP leader said.

He said their many leaders are informing the party high command that they are being threatened by the law enforcers to participate in the polls.  "I'm telling you it publicly. What country are we living in? We're now living in a medieval barbarian age as there is no wrongdoing that the present government is not doing to cling to power."

Fakhrul alleged that the government has again started plotting to eliminate the opposition leaders and workers from the election field ahead of the upcoming national election in a planned way.

He said BNP leaders and activists are being arrested, jailed and implicated in false cases all over the country. 'There is no reason to take the matter lightly."

When the entire world is talking about the lack of democracy in Bangladesh and raising the allegation of human rights violations against the current regime, Fakhrul said the Prime Minister and her party colleagues are again spreading lies to cheat the people.

"All kinds of evil tactics are being adopted to suppress the political opponents. "The vital and prominent members of BNP and its associate bodies are being arrested across the country and they're not being released with an ulterior motive. The government is now doing what it did before the 2018 elections," he alleged.

The BNP leader also accused the government of trying to use the administration once again for holding a lopsided election and going back to power as a hybrid regime. "But people have turned around and won't let you do it this time."

He called upon the officials of the state machinery, including administration and law enforcement agencies not to involve themselves in unconstitutional activities.

"Don't stand against the people. The people of this country have always stood against any undemocratic force. They stood up against any fascism and established their rights. They'll also restore their rights again," the BNP leader warned.

Fakhrul also urged the law enforcers not to disrupt the democratic processes by following the unfair and illegal orders of the government.

He said it is the constitutional right of the people to carry out a movement for establishing their rights. "We think the obstruction to a peaceful movement of people, the arrest of demonstrators and repressions on them are tantamount to treason. Please refrain from these activities."

The BNP leader urged the government to step down right now as per the people's desire and hand over power to a non-party neutral administration for holding the next polls in a free and fair manner.

"Otherwise the people of the country know how to get back their rights," he warned.

Giving a list of the names of arrested leaders of BNP and its associate bodies, Fakhrul demanded their immediate release.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / BNP / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

6h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

2h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

3h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline