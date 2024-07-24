BNP leaders are still talking in tone of destruction: Quader

Politics

BSS
24 July, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 06:55 pm

Related News

BNP leaders are still talking in tone of destruction: Quader

Mirza Fakhrul is still falsifying as they do not believe in the spirit of liberation war, he says

BSS
24 July, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

BNP leaders do not believe in the spirit of the liberation war and that is why they are still talking in the tone of destruction, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (24 July).

He made the remark at a food distribution ceremony, organised by Mohammadpur unit of the Awami League, on Shyamoli-Adabar ring road in the capital.

Criticising the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said, Mirza Fakhrul is still falsifying as they do not believe in the spirit of liberation war.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister said BNP did not want Bangladesh and the liberation war. "You (BNP leaders) didn't want Padma Bridge and metro rail too," he said, adding, "Today the metro rail remains shut as BNP carried out destruction."

Mentioning that city dwellers wanted metro rail, he said it will take a year to recover the damage of metro rail caused due to attack on Mirpur metro station during the students' movement.

He said Setu Bhaban was affected, and his office was on the second floor of the building, which turned into coal, and BRTA building was also torched.

The minister said the achievements of the Sheikh Hasina government were turned into destruction due to arson attack.

"The independence of Bangladesh, the value of the liberation war, Joy Bangla and the great victory of 1971 is affected today," he said.

He said ill-efforts continued to set Mawa and Jajira points of Padma Bridge on fire time and again, but locals have resisted those. "We cannot sit idle when my country and achievements are affected.

Quader said Bangladesh Television (BTV), the carrier of our history and culture, was torched. "Mirza Fakhrul still speaks in the tone of destruction. How much destruction does he want?" he questioned.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organising secretary Mirza Azam and Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, among others, spoke.

Top News

Bangladesh / Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos