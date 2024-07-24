BNP leaders are still talking in tone of destruction: Quader

BNP leaders do not believe in the spirit of the liberation war and that is why they are still talking in the tone of destruction, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (24 July).

He made the remark at a food distribution ceremony, organised by Mohammadpur unit of the Awami League, on Shyamoli-Adabar ring road in the capital.

Criticising the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said, Mirza Fakhrul is still falsifying as they do not believe in the spirit of liberation war.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister said BNP did not want Bangladesh and the liberation war. "You (BNP leaders) didn't want Padma Bridge and metro rail too," he said, adding, "Today the metro rail remains shut as BNP carried out destruction."

Mentioning that city dwellers wanted metro rail, he said it will take a year to recover the damage of metro rail caused due to attack on Mirpur metro station during the students' movement.

He said Setu Bhaban was affected, and his office was on the second floor of the building, which turned into coal, and BRTA building was also torched.

The minister said the achievements of the Sheikh Hasina government were turned into destruction due to arson attack.

"The independence of Bangladesh, the value of the liberation war, Joy Bangla and the great victory of 1971 is affected today," he said.

He said ill-efforts continued to set Mawa and Jajira points of Padma Bridge on fire time and again, but locals have resisted those. "We cannot sit idle when my country and achievements are affected.

Quader said Bangladesh Television (BTV), the carrier of our history and culture, was torched. "Mirza Fakhrul still speaks in the tone of destruction. How much destruction does he want?" he questioned.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organising secretary Mirza Azam and Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, among others, spoke.