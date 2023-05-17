BNP leaders and activists gathering at Bashabo for march programme

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and men have started to gather in Bashabo for the political party's preannounced march programme today.

The party's Dhaka South unit organised the march.

BNP is holding marches and rallies to protest against the cases filed against its activists, the hike in the prices of essential commodities, corruption and press home the party's 10-point demands.

There is a large presence of police around the gathering point in Bashabo playground.

Today's march programme by BNP Dhaka South will be from Basabo playground to the Malibagh community centre.

BNP Dhaka North will hold a separate march from in front of Subastu Tower in North Badda to Abul Hotel in Rampura today.